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💻 Clarksburg WV IT Openings – Multiple Cleared Roles Available
Clarksburg’s tech scene is busy with federal work right now, especially for folks who already hold a clearance. If you’re into data, integrations, or DevOps, there are several solid options to check out.
Data and Communication Analyst (Multiple Levels)
- Employer: Stratagen
- Location: Clarksburg, WV – On-site
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required
Support the FBI CJIS Division with data analysis, visualization, and clear written products like briefs, reports, and presentations. Roles are open at mid and senior levels, so this is a good fit if you have 4–6+ years working with data and documentation and want to do mission-focused federal work.
Data Integration Specialist (Multiple Levels)
- Employer: Stratagen
- Location: Clarksburg, WV – potential remote based on project
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required
Work on ETL, secure data exchange, and vendor integrations for FBI CJIS systems. Open at junior, mid, and senior levels, this role is ideal if you’re comfortable with SQL, ETL tools, SFTP, SOAP/REST web services, and XML/XSLT and want to grow in a complex data environment.
Data Connections Specialist
- Employer: Stratagen
- Location: Clarksburg, WV (Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret required
Focus on secure connections, SFTP, web services, and identity/access management for FBI CJIS. This is a strong match if you like hands-on troubleshooting with certificates, encryption, Active Directory/LDAP, SAML, PKI, and API-based integrations in production environments.
DevOps Engineer
- Employer: TMC Technologies
- Location: Clarksburg, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret required
Support a federal client with AWS-based infrastructure, automation, and monitoring. Good fit if you have 6+ years DevOps experience, are strong with Linux or Windows admin, shell/PowerShell scripting, AWS services, and tools like Ansible/Chef/Puppet, and want to work on modernizing enterprise systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams hire at multiple levels and are growing fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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