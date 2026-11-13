Clarksburg has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on and mission-driven, with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time and as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community homes. You’ll oversee staff schedules, training, and daily activities, and work closely with families and case managers. Benefits include full benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO and holiday pay, and nationwide career growth.

Employer: Clarksburg Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–1:30 PM (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support people in recovery from opioid use disorder at an outpatient MAT clinic. Great if you have WVCBAPP PRSS certification and lived or professional experience with addiction recovery. Perks include semi-annual bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid vacation and sick time, and early hours for better work/life balance. Note: this is a grant-funded position, so it depends on continued funding.

Employer: USC Healthy Minds (WVU Medicine)

Location: 6 Hospital Plaza, Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Develop and run specialized behavioral programs for clients and families tied to specific grants. You’ll coordinate services, provide interventions, transport clients to appointments, and keep detailed documentation. Requires a bachelor’s in a human services field and valid WV driver’s license; a master’s and 2+ years’ experience are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.