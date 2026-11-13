Clarksburg has a small but steady stream of leadership jobs right now, from federal program work to running busy local stores. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Stratagen

Stratagen Location: Clarksburg, WV – On-site (FBI CJIS Division)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret, US Citizen required

This role supports a federal program at the FBI’s CJIS Division, handling project coordination, schedules, risks, and executive-level briefings. Great fit if you have strong program/project management experience, know Agile/SAFe, and want to work on mission-focused federal work with a West Virginia–based tech and professional services firm.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus bonus (based on store sales volume)

Run a fast-paced Domino’s store, lead the team, and own day-to-day operations, hiring, training, and performance. Comes with paid training, leadership development, bonus potential, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and paid vacation—good for someone who likes hands-on leadership and customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.