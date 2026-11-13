Clarksburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you’ve got engineering or hands-on assembly skills, there are some solid full-time roles open with room to grow.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500/year

Senior role on the Operations Engineering team, focused on producibility, quality, and continuous improvement across the product lifecycle. You’ll lead Lean Six Sigma projects, support failure analysis, and work with cross‑functional teams to improve manufacturing processes. U.S. citizenship is required and a 4-year engineering degree plus CI/Lean experience is expected.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Clarksburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.10 – $38.71/hour

Hands-on role doing aircraft/airframe assembly: loading parts into jigs, drilling, trimming, riveting, and using sealants and adhesives. Needs 12+ months of production or mechanical experience, ability to read assembly blueprints, basic computer skills, and comfort with hand tools. Shift is 12:00 noon – 10:30 p.m.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.