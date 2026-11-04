🚧 Several Construction Guard Roles in Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg has some solid options right now if you like hands-on work and want to build real trade skills while you earn.

All three of these roles are with the Army National Guard in Clarksburg, WV, and include paid training plus education benefits. All are part-time and require military enlistment.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Part-time (requires enlistment)

(requires enlistment) Pay: Most new members earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Work on water, steam, and waste pipe systems plus heating systems. Good fit if you like physical work and want plumbing skills you can use later in commercial or residential contracting.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Part-time (requires enlistment)

(requires enlistment) Pay: Most new members earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Operate bulldozers, graders, and other heavy equipment to clear and level land for roads, airfields, and building sites. Great if you like working outdoors and want skills for a civilian heavy equipment or construction career.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV Type: Part-time (requires enlistment)

(requires enlistment) Pay: Most new members earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (subject to change)

Hands-on work in carpentry, concrete, and masonry—from framing and roofing to concrete finishing and structural repairs. Training lines you up for civilian roles like carpenter, mason, concrete finisher, or drywall installer.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full details, and reach out to a recruiter with your questions before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.