Clarksburg retail is buzzing right now, especially at the outlets. If you like fashion, shoes, and helping people shop, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Clarksburg, MD

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find their perfect pair while building your sales skills. Comes with a 50% employee discount, 40% family discount, flexible schedule, and a free shoe each season.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Clarksburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, coach a small team, and step in when managers are out. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and strong employee discounts (plus free shoes every season).

Employer: Calvin Klein (PVH Corp.)

Location: Clarksburg, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $23.15 – $29.65/hour

Key-holder leadership role where you run the floor, coach the team, and keep visuals on point for an iconic brand. Offers competitive pay, up to 75% associate discount, health benefits, 401(k) with strong contribution, PTO, and education assistance.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—outlet jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.