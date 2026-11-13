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Habersham County
Donations open for Shop with a Hero program
11 days ago
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting money donations for its second-annual Shop with a Hero program, which helps children identified by local schools have a brighter Christmas. Residents and businesses can give to support Habersham County families who need extra help this holiday season by emailing Lieutenant Aaron Autry at aautry@habershamga.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office
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