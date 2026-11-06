Clarke schools hiring special education teachers

Clarke County School District is hiring interrelated Special Education teachers for Barnett Shoals Elementary School, Cedar Shoals High School, Gaines Elementary School, Whitehead Road Elementary School, and Winterville Elementary School. Positions include a $3,000 annual Special Education pay supplement on top of salary, competitive pay and benefits, Teachers Retirement System of Georgia (TRS), and professional growth in supportive school communities. Applicants with a four-year degree who are not yet certified may qualify for a provisional teaching certificate. Apply here: www.ccsdjobs.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clarke County School District