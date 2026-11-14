Clark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for part-time clinical work. If you want flexible hours without giving up good pay, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northeast Spine and Wellness

Northeast Spine and Wellness Location: Clark, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $50–$60 per hour

Join a busy multidisciplinary practice with an established patient base. You’ll do evaluations, adjustments, and treatment plans while working closely with other medical pros in a collaborative, patient-focused setting with flexible scheduling.

Employer: Clark Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Location: Clark, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $28–$30 per hour

Split your time between chairside assisting and front-desk work in a pediatric and orthodontic office. Great fit if you know X-rays and EMR systems and want to grow skills in a fast-paced, kid-friendly practice.

Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD

Location: Clark, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $37.69–$47.12 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a physician-led, patient-centric network doing digital imaging for podiatry patients. This role offers strong hourly pay, a sign-on bonus, and access to big-system benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k).

Employer: The Eye Center of Clark

Location: Clark, NJ 07066 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, 2–3 days/week, some Saturdays

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a medically oriented private practice with a strong family base, modern tech (Optos, OCT, visual field), and trained tech support. Perks include malpractice fully covered, CE stipend, PTO, and a close-knit, team-focused environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.