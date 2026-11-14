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🏥 Clark, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles with Strong Pay
Clark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for part-time clinical work. If you want flexible hours without giving up good pay, these local roles are worth a look.
Part-Time Chiropractor
- Employer: Northeast Spine and Wellness
- Location: Clark, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $50–$60 per hour
Join a busy multidisciplinary practice with an established patient base. You’ll do evaluations, adjustments, and treatment plans while working closely with other medical pros in a collaborative, patient-focused setting with flexible scheduling.
Dental Assistant/Receptionist
- Employer: Clark Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
- Location: Clark, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $28–$30 per hour
Split your time between chairside assisting and front-desk work in a pediatric and orthodontic office. Great fit if you know X-rays and EMR systems and want to grow skills in a fast-paced, kid-friendly practice.
X-Ray Technologist – Podiatry (Part Time)
- Employer: Summit Health / VillageMD
- Location: Clark, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $37.69–$47.12 per hour
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus
Work in a physician-led, patient-centric network doing digital imaging for podiatry patients. This role offers strong hourly pay, a sign-on bonus, and access to big-system benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k).
Part-Time Optometrist
- Employer: The Eye Center of Clark
- Location: Clark, NJ 07066 (in person)
- Type: Part-time, 2–3 days/week, some Saturdays
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Join a medically oriented private practice with a strong family base, modern tech (Optos, OCT, visual field), and trained tech support. Perks include malpractice fully covered, CE stipend, PTO, and a close-knit, team-focused environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.