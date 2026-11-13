Clark’s food scene is busy, and a few solid kitchen roles are open right now. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Location: Clark, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes keeping the kitchen stocked and organized while the team serves classic Applebee’s favorites. Comes with competitive pay, health benefits (even for part-time), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group USA)

Location: Clark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $75,000

Lead kitchen operations in a corporate dining setting, supporting the Executive Chef with menu execution, ordering, inventory, cost control, and team supervision. Role includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, parental leave, and more) and the chance to grow inside a large, national company.

(Alternate posting of the same role also here if you prefer Indeed: Executive Sous Chef – Clark, NJ (Indeed))

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.