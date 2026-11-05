Clark County OKs Safety Project, Sets Holiday Schedule

The Board of Clark County Commissioners approved an agreement with the Board of Champaign County Commissioners to work together on a federally funded safety test of flashing LED stop signs and other traffic devices at stop-controlled intersections on Middle Urbana Road at County Line Road and Upper Valley Pike at County Line Road. The Board also approved submitting and accepting an Ohio Attorney General grant for the Victim Witness Program. There will be no Commission meeting and all Clark County offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day; the Board will meet next on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clark County, Ohio