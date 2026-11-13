The Animal Foundation at 655 North Mojave Road will hold a fee-waived adoption event for all animals on Saturday, November 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., sponsored by Credit One Bank. Check-in for the event starts at 8:00 a.m. at the entrance using a QR code.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Clark County Government (serving Sunrise Manor)