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Clark County

📅 MMR vaccine pop-up clinic on Nov. 5, 2026

7 days ago
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📅 MMR vaccine pop-up clinic in Clark County

The Clark County Indiana Health Department is hosting an MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine pop-up clinic on November 5, 2026 at 3:00 pm.

If you or your child still need an MMR shot, this is a chance to get it through the health department.

The event listing does not include a specific street address or details on cost or eligibility, so be sure to check directly with the Clark County Indiana Health Department before you go for location and any requirements.

More Info: MMR Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic-Events

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