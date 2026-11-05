📅 MMR vaccine pop-up clinic on Nov. 5, 2026

📅 MMR vaccine pop-up clinic in Clark County

The Clark County Indiana Health Department is hosting an MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine pop-up clinic on November 5, 2026 at 3:00 pm.

If you or your child still need an MMR shot, this is a chance to get it through the health department.

The event listing does not include a specific street address or details on cost or eligibility, so be sure to check directly with the Clark County Indiana Health Department before you go for location and any requirements.