Clarion’s rehab scene is busy right now, especially for therapists who like working with older adults. If you want flexible PRN hours and a tight in‑house team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of Ensign Services, Inc. )

Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of ) Location: Clarion, IA

Employment type: PRN

Salary: Not listed (employer notes pay is competitive)

Work with long‑term and short‑term geriatric patients in a post‑acute setting. You’ll handle evals, treatment, and discharge planning for speech, cognitive, and swallowing disorders, and all experience levels are welcome.

Employer: Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of Ensign Services, Inc. )

Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of ) Location: Clarion, IA

Employment type: PRN

Salary: Not listed (employer notes pay is competitive)

Support PTs with hands‑on rehab for geriatric patients, from gait training to exercises and modalities. This is a good fit if you like a stable in‑house therapy team—new grads are welcome here.

Employer: Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of Ensign Services, Inc. )

Clarion Wellness & Rehabilitation (affiliate of ) Location: Clarion, IA

Employment type: PRN

Salary: Not listed (employer notes pay is competitive)

Help patients regain daily living skills with ADL retraining, therapeutic activities, and assistive devices. This role is open to OTs at all experience levels who enjoy geriatric rehab and team‑based care.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.