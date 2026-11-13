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Pennsylvania
State Troopers Urge Drivers to Stay Focused
10 days ago
The PA State Troopers Association is urging drivers in Pennsylvania to drive safely by buckling seat belts, putting away distractions like phones, and staying focused behind the wheel on every trip to help keep the state’s roads safer. More information: https://t.co/e2KRns0zaY
This content is adapted from materials provided by PA State Troopers Association
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