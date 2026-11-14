Claremore’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few local spots are hiring for key leadership roles. If you’ve got kitchen or restaurant management experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wingstop / Vibe Restaurants

Wingstop / Location: Claremore, OK (on-the-road role)

(on-the-road role) Type: Full-time, 75%+ travel

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to new Wingstop locations, lead on-site training, and support teams before and after grand openings. Good fit if you have 2+ years in restaurant operations training, strong leadership skills, and like being on the road.

Employer: Gibbys South in Your Mouth

Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Run daily kitchen operations, lead the line, and help with menu planning, inventory, and food safety. Great for someone with solid kitchen experience who’s ready to step into (or grow in) a leadership role.

Employer: Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores

Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time, night shift (2:00 pm – close)

Full-time, Pay: $18.50 – $19.00/hr (about $62,500 – $65,000/year)

Schedule: About 45 hours/week, rotating 3-week schedule

Lead store operations in the evening, coach the crew, and oversee food service, grocery, and fountain sales. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and product discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.