Claremore’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced pros. Here are several roles worth a look if you like building, fixing, and improving how things get made.

Employer: Reading Truck

Reading Truck Location: Claremore, OK (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

(salary not listed) Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM; OT Fridays as needed

Work on specialty work trucks all day and get paid for it. You’ll install electronics, PTO pumps, hydraulics, racks, hitches, and more in a high-volume shop. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 10 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Claremore, OK (Valmont site; corporate address listed in Tulsa)

(Valmont site; corporate address listed in Tulsa) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead manufacturing engineering to hit production, quality, and cost goals at a Fortune 1000 company. This role manages projects, plant layouts, tooling, and lean initiatives, and requires a Bachelor’s in Industrial/Mechanical Engineering (or related) plus ~10 years’ experience. Comes with a full benefits package including healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Trident Consulting (for a global tech/business client)

(for a global tech/business client) Location: Claremore, OK – Onsite

Type: Contract (12 months)

Pay: $20/hr on W2 (all-inclusive)

Entry-level, hands-on role building electronic and electro-mechanical products for the energy industry. You’ll solder components, read blueprints and wiring diagrams, use basic hand tools, and follow detailed work instructions. Training is provided if you’re reliable, detail-focused, and eager to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—openings like these tend to move fast in Claremore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.