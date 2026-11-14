📅 Free Will Rogers movie night in Claremore

Bring your family or friends out for a free Movie Night at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

They’ll be showing “They Had to See Paris” (1929) starring Will Rogers on Friday, January 29, 2027. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie runs from 7 to 8 p.m.

Admission is FREE, and guests also get free popcorn and drinks. Seating is limited, so it’s smart to arrive early to grab a good spot.

Thanks to sponsorship from RCB Bank, there’s no cost to attend. For more details, call 918-341-0719.