🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Claremore

Claremore’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around the casino and the veterans home. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cherokee Nation Businesses (Cherokee Casino)

Cherokee Nation Businesses (Cherokee Casino) Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Part-time, On-call

Pay: Not listed

Mix drinks, keep the bar stocked and clean, and help create a fun casino vibe. Good fit if you’re 21+, know your way around drink recipes, and don’t mind late nights, weekends, and a smoky, busy environment.

Employer: Cherokee Nation Businesses (Cherokee Casino)

Cherokee Nation Businesses (Cherokee Casino) Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits listed in posting)

Entry-level role serving drinks and food on the casino floor while staying on top of ID checks and payments. You’ll be on your feet a lot, but you get full-time hours, access to health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Claremore Veterans Home (ODVA)

Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: From $14.68/hour (Level I), $15.68/hour (Level II)

Help prepare and serve meals for veterans, keep kitchen and dining areas clean, and run dishwashing and food carts. No experience required for Level I, and the state offers strong benefits like health, dental, retirement, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on shifts, benefits, and growth paths are in each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.