🏥 Claremore, OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Claremore’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to skilled clinical roles. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Brookdale

Brookdale Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with seniors in a community setting, helping with daily care, vitals, and comfort. Brookdale offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (full-time), tuition reimbursement, and career growth into Med Tech, Home Care, or Nursing roles. Application window is expected to close within 30 days of posting.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus potential mentioned)

Great fit if you like patient contact and want to learn eye care. You’ll prep patients for exams, run basic vision tests, and help keep visits running smoothly. No optical experience required—training, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and vision discounts are included.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Claremore, OK (Travel Med-Surg RN)

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Salary: Not listed

For experienced RNs who like a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll provide direct Med-Surg care, monitor changing patient needs, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal if you want travel RN experience while still staying in or near Claremore.

Employer: Redbud Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

Location: Claremore, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: $10/hr

Hands-on clinic role working beside licensed PTs—perfect if you’re pre-PT or studying exercise/health science. You’ll greet patients, help with exercises and modalities, keep rooms clean and stocked, and support the front desk in a busy outpatient clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.