📅 2nd Annual JingleBell Market set for Dec. 5 in Claremore

📅 Holiday JingleBell Market returns December 5

Claremore’s 2nd Annual JingleBell Market is set for December 5, 2026, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Claremore Conference Center.

Shoppers can come browse local vendors and get a head start on holiday gifts and decor.

If you’d like to be a vendor, you can:

Call 918-931-0117 or 918-453-3387 for vendor inquiries

or for vendor inquiries Register online at the Jingle Bell Market Claremore vendor registration link

Mark your calendar for Dec. 5 and plan a festive shopping day in Claremore.