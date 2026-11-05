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Claremore

📅 2nd Annual JingleBell Market set for Dec. 5 in Claremore

5 days ago
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📅 Holiday JingleBell Market returns December 5

Claremore’s 2nd Annual JingleBell Market is set for December 5, 2026, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Claremore Conference Center.

Shoppers can come browse local vendors and get a head start on holiday gifts and decor.

If you’d like to be a vendor, you can:

  • Call 918-931-0117 or 918-453-3387 for vendor inquiries
  • Register online at the Jingle Bell Market Claremore vendor registration link

Mark your calendar for Dec. 5 and plan a festive shopping day in Claremore.

More Info: Claremore’s 2nd Annual JingleBell Market - Claremo...

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