🏭 Claremore Manufacturing: Multiple $22–$80K+ Openings

Claremore’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for folks with CNC and inspection skills. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Claremore, OK (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $22.00–$32.00/hour (40 hrs/week, night shift adds $2.00/hour )

(40 hrs/week, night shift adds ) Type: Full-time

Set up and run CNC and manual machines, read blueprints, and check parts with precision tools. Day and night shifts are available, with benefits like 401(k), health, and dental; night shift is preferred if you want the extra pay.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Claremore, OK (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $65,000–$80,000/year (about 45 hrs/week)

(about 45 hrs/week) Type: Full-time, salaried

Turn engineering designs into CNC programs for multi-axis mills and lathes using CAD/CAM tools. This one is ideal if you have 3+ years of CNC programming and experience with systems like Esprit, Edgecam, or Catia, plus a background in ISO/AS9100 shops.

Employer: Deere Strategies LLC (recruiting for a local manufacturer)

(recruiting for a local manufacturer) Location: Claremore, OK (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $22.00–$32.00/hour (40 hrs/week, night shift adds $2.00/hour )

(40 hrs/week, night shift adds ) Type: Full-time

Run CNC machines using existing programs, watch quality, and inspect finished parts. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of CNC operating experience and want a direct-hire path with 401(k), health, and dental.

Employer: Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.)

Location: Claremore, OK

Pay: $24.00–$36.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Perform Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) and basic dimensional checks to keep parts within spec. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, tuition help, and more) and clear quality-focused responsibilities.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Quality Control Inspector NDT)

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.