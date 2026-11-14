undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Claremont, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles
Claremont’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking for solid pay and a change of pace, these local and travel roles are worth a look.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,817/week
- Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC
- Location: Claremont, NH (travel; must live 50+ miles away)
- Salary: $2,817 per week
- Type: Travel / Internship, Full-time, 13-week contract, 5x8 day shifts (40 hrs/week)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
Acute care SLP role with day shifts and steady 40-hour weeks. Great if you have 2+ years recent acute experience, a NH license, AHA BLS & ACLS, and want a well-structured travel assignment.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,647/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Claremont, NH
- Salary: $2,647 per week
- Type: Travel / Internship, Full-time, 13-week contract, 8-hour day shifts (40 hrs/week)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
Therapy-focused SLP travel job with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds income stability. Good fit if you want a traveler-friendly agency and rehab-focused work.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Emergency Department, Part-time Rotating
- Employer: Valley Regional Hospital
- Location: Claremont, NH
- Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour
- Type: Part-time, rotating shifts (48 hours per pay period)
ED role caring for all ages in a community hospital setting, following Emergency Nurses Association standards. Comes with Dartmouth Health’s strong benefits, plus on-site fitness center, wellness perks, and tuition reimbursement.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Long-Term Care, Travel
- Employer: Universal HCR
- Location: Claremont, NH (travel; no locals within 50 miles)
- Salary: $1,650 – $1,750 per week
- Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week contract, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM
Evening-shift LTC role for experienced LPNs who can float to other units. You’ll need 3+ years recent LPN experience, LTC skills, and IV certification (or willingness to get it during onboarding).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.