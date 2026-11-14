Claremont’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking for solid pay and a change of pace, these local and travel roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Cure Staffing, LLC Location: Claremont, NH (travel; must live 50+ miles away)

(travel; must live away) Salary: $2,817 per week

Type: Travel / Internship , Full-time , 13-week contract , 5x8 day shifts (40 hrs/week)

, , , Start Date: 12/07/2026

Acute care SLP role with day shifts and steady 40-hour weeks. Great if you have 2+ years recent acute experience, a NH license, AHA BLS & ACLS, and want a well-structured travel assignment.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Claremont, NH

Salary: $2,647 per week

Type: Travel / Internship , Full-time , 13-week contract , 8-hour day shifts (40 hrs/week)

, , , Start Date: 12/07/2026

Therapy-focused SLP travel job with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, which adds income stability. Good fit if you want a traveler-friendly agency and rehab-focused work.

Employer: Valley Regional Hospital

Location: Claremont, NH

Salary: $39.92 – $55.88 per hour

Type: Part-time, rotating shifts (48 hours per pay period)

ED role caring for all ages in a community hospital setting, following Emergency Nurses Association standards. Comes with Dartmouth Health’s strong benefits, plus on-site fitness center, wellness perks, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Universal HCR

Universal HCR Location: Claremont, NH (travel; no locals within 50 miles )

(travel; ) Salary: $1,650 – $1,750 per week

Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week contract, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Evening-shift LTC role for experienced LPNs who can float to other units. You’ll need 3+ years recent LPN experience, LTC skills, and IV certification (or willingness to get it during onboarding).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.