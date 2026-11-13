Claremont’s schools and youth programs are busy gearing up for the next seasons, and they’re looking for people who love working with kids and teens. If you enjoy coaching, teaching, or leading activities, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: School Administrative Unit 6

School Administrative Unit 6 Location: Claremont, NH (Stevens High School)

(Stevens High School) Type: Full-time (seasonal coaching role)

Salary: Not listed

Support the head coach in running the Stevens High School softball program for grades 6–12. Good fit if you know high school softball, can motivate student athletes, and want to help build a positive, hard‑working team culture.

Employer: School Administrative Unit 6

School Administrative Unit 6 Location: Claremont, NH (Stevens High School)

(Stevens High School) Type: Full-time (seasonal coaching role)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire Stevens High School varsity softball program, from setting team standards to working with families and the athletic department. Ideal if you have strong leadership skills, know NFHS/NHIAA rules, and have prior coaching or playing experience.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Location: Croydon Elementary School, Croydon, NH (easy drive from Claremont)

(easy drive from Claremont) Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Follows school calendar, 2:15–5:30 pm

Follows school calendar, Pay: $18.00/hour

Run the after‑school program for grades K–5, planning activities and overseeing staff and daily operations. Great for parents, education majors, or retirees who want school‑day hours, plus employer‑paid childcare for your own school‑age kids while you work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.