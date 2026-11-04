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🛒 Claremont NH Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Claremont’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. Good mix of management and entry-level work, plus solid benefits at big national brands.
Department Manager
- Employer: Hobby Lobby
- Location: Claremont, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a department in a busy craft and home décor store. You’ll set and maintain merchandise plan-o-grams, work in a fast-paced setting, and be on your feet for most of the shift. Benefits include medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, PPTO, employee discount, life and LTD insurance, flexible spending plan, and holiday pay. Must be able to work 2 evenings a week and every other Saturday; retail experience is preferred.
Retail Sales Manager (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Claremont, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00 – $28.60 per hour + monthly bonus
Assistant manager role for someone with recent leadership experience who wants to grow in retail. You’ll lead the team, model strong customer service, keep the store safe and organized, and serve as Leader on Duty. Offers bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision, company-matched 401(k), paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time, associate discounts, and leadership development, with respectful schedules between 6am–10pm and closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas & Easter.
Retail Stocking Associate
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Claremont, NH
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.75 per hour
Part-time role focused on stocking and keeping the store clean and organized while helping customers. Good fit if you want steady hours with room to move into full-time later. Includes limited medical/dental/vision, basic life, short-term disability, company 401(k), paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time, and associate discounts, plus respectful scheduling between 6am–10pm and major holidays off.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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