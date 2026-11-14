Senior program participants enjoyed a pop-up opera at the Joslyn Center by the Vineyard Touring Opera Company, with music by Mozart, Puccini, and Bizet, along with hors d'oeuvres and sparkling cider. Residents can get updates on future Claremont Senior Program events by subscribing to The Clicks monthly e-newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/5hbunuwu

This content is adapted from materials provided by City Of Claremont