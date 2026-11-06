Samella Lewis exhibition now on view in Claremont

The Claremont Lewis Museum of Art is showing the exhibition “Samella! Black as Lacquer & Iron” at 200 W. 1st St., Claremont 91711, featuring works by Samella Lewis and other artists, including Alita Aldridge’s 2021 fabric quilt “John Lewis - Good Trouble.” The museum is open Thursday Noon–4 PM, Friday Noon–7 PM, Saturday Noon–4 PM, and Sunday 10 AM–4 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Claremont Lewis Museum of Art