City Manager weekly update for November 10

The City of Claremont shared the November 10 edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update. The newsletter includes news and information from the City and the community.

This issue covers storm preparedness, Veterans Day closures, help desks for the sanitation billing portal, and the 11-10-26 City Council meeting agenda. Neighbors can read the full update using the link provided in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Claremont