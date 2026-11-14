Clairton’s hospital scene is busy right now, and Jefferson Hospital is adding support staff across several units. Good options here if you want hands-on patient care or a way to get your foot in the door in healthcare.

Employer: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (Jefferson Hospital)

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York (Jefferson Hospital) Location: Clairton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepares medications, enters orders in the computer, and supports the pharmacist with both inpatient and outpatient work. Good fit if you have pharmacy tech training or 1+ year of experience, are registered with the PA Board of Pharmacy, and hold a CPhT or ExCPT certification.

Employer: Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York / Allegheny Health Network

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York / Location: Clairton, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Moves patients, specimens, records, and equipment around the hospital by wheelchair, stretcher, or bed. Great entry-level role if you have a high school diploma/GED, can handle a fast pace, and are comfortable working directly with patients.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: Clairton, PA

Type: Casual / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provides basic bedside care like vital signs, blood sugars, daily living help, and patient transport, floating to different units as needed. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, basic computer skills, and interest in nursing or direct patient care.

Employer: Allegheny Health Network

Location: Clairton, PA

Type: Casual / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced PCT role with tasks like phlebotomy, EKGs, catheter care, and dressing changes, also floating between units. Best for candidates with prior PCT/PCA/NA/LPN/EMT or military medic experience or those well into an RN program.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.