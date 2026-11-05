Midway students share poetry with school board

Two middle school students form Midway shared their poetry during the Claiborne County Board of Education meeting earlier this month at Claiborne High School.

ELA teacher Philip Chumley said for a recent project using nature as an analogy, his 8th grade class was presented three photographs of local scenery and each student was allowed to choose one as the inspiration for a poem they wrote in class over about 40 minutes.

“It didn’t take them long to do this, they just have a natural skill of being creative and appreciating Claiborne County,” Chumley said.

Students Willow Thornsbury and Austin Smith both shared their poems. Thornsbury’s was titled “Cold Winter Night,” and Smith’s was titled “The Trail of Sorrow.”

They received a big ovation after sharing their poems.

Director of Schools Meredith Arnold invited them to the meeting after being drawn to Chumley’s classroom during a recent visit to Midway.

“I popped into their classroom because it looked like a lot good stuff was going on and I had the privilege of hearing these two fine students reading the poems they had written themselves,” she said. “I thought they were so good that I asked Mr. Chumley to bring them here so they could share those poems.”

Chumley said he had been involved in education for quite a while and taught 7th and 8th grade ELA at Midway for four years.

“I don’t like using the word extraordinary a lot, but the last two years I’ve some really extraordinary students in technical and creative writing,” he said. “As a group, just to brag on them, our 8th grade group had seven had perfect scores last years in the writing portion of TCAP. They’re very good and creative.”

During the meeting the board approved the TISA Accountability Report, agreed to cover a 5% increase in premium to the retiree group Medicare plan at a cost of approximately $19,500, and voted to not purchase two passenger vehicles out of the general fund.

The board also approved a bid of $124,132 for two new HVAC units at Cumberland Gap High School and a bid of $77,700 to repair three leaks in the geothermal pipes at Claiborne High School. The work will be done over Christmas break. They also approved Claiborne High School to have their prom at Broadway Events Center in Knoxville this spring.