CHS hosts Claiborne Co. Career Expo

Claiborne High School hosted the 2026 Claiborne County Career Expo on Thursday. The event featured over 80 vendors representing businesses, colleges and other organizations from all over the community.

High school students from both CHS and Cumberland Gap High School were able to meet with as many of the vendors as they liked to learn more about educational and employment opportunities. The event was organized by the Claiborne County Schools Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department.

“There were hands-on activities — we had people laying brick and drilling holes. We appreciate all of the board members who came out and volunteered as well as the students and faculty members that made this possible,” said Dr. Dr. Meagan Carmack. “We would also like to thank Elizabeth Wilson and Laura Posey for making this happen.”

Primary sponsors for the event included the University of Tennessee’s College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies, First Century Bank, Hearthside Bank, Commercial Bank and England Furniture.