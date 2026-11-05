‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ set for Nov. 14,

“A Claiborne County Christmas” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Tazewell.

The event will feature local performers, vendors, food trucks, activities for children, and an appearance from Santa Claus. There will also be a children’s tractor parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by a lighted tractor parade starting at dusk with eight of the county’s oldest active farmers serving as grand marshals.

The parade will start at Tazewell Municipal Park and continue down Main street and loop back to the park via Church street.

A Claiborne County Christmas celebrates the agricultural heritage of the area, and wants to place special importance on local farmers by having real active farmers from the area participate and lead the parade. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Claiborne Boys & Girls Club and the Graham-Kivett House.

Vendors as well as tractor parade participants are still needed for the event. For more information contact the Claiborne Economic Partnership at 423-626-4149.