Carla Elizabeth Losey. Photo by NCMEC website.

Carla Elizabeth Losey disappeared on New Year's Eve in 2002, in Columbus, Ohio (Franklin County), according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The photo above (right) is an age-progressed likeness of how Carla might have looked at 37, though she would now be 44.

Carla was 20 when she disappeared. At the time, she was 5'6" tall and weighed 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has moles above the right side of her lip and below her right eye. She has scars on her forehead and left hand. She has pierced ears. Carla may go by the nicknames "Isyss" or "Mia." She is Yugoslavian but may be mistaken for being Hispanic.

When Carla went missing, she was wearing black clothing, including a black leather jacket. Carla was last seen leaving the now defunct "El Grotto" bar at 2324 West Broad Street in Columbus on December 31, 2002. Carla worked at the bar as an exotic dancer. She was later classified as an endangered missing person, though foul play is suspected.

Reportedly, when Carla vanished, she was with an unidentified African American male. Her co-workers said they went across the street heading toward another bar known as the Junebug, which is also now closed. Carla hasn't been heard from since. She was supposed to be at her mother's home on New Year's Day but never arrived.

Five days after Carla was last seen, one of her friends called her mother to let her know that Carla hadn't been seen since New Year's Eve. That's when her family grew concerned. She was reported missing on January 12, 2003.

Carla's family heard a rumor that she had been murdered and disposed of in a landfill. A man she had argued with on the day she disappeared had physically harmed her before according to her family. The man hasn't been publicly named as a suspect and the rumor hasn't been confirmed.

Carla's case remains unsolved. She's listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) under case #MP5726. NamUs is an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Carla was one of six females featured in the Oxygen network's 2017 series premier of Three Days to Live.

If you have any information about Carla’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Columbus Police Department at 1-614-645-4670 and reference agency case no. 251301. She continues to be listed as missing on the Ohio Attorney General's website.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1071145.

Carla has been missing for almost 24 years. Her name deserves to be remembered and shared until her case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference. That’s why sharing information is important.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 97 children missing in Ohio. The oldest case dates back to 1928 and involves Melvin Horst who disappeared from Orrville, Ohio. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. What happened to Carla?



