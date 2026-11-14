Jasmine Lowery. Photo by NCMEC website.

Jasmine Lowery has been missing from Falcon, North Carolina (Cumberland County), since October 23, 2025, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). She would now be 17. She was only 16 when she went missing.

At the time of Jasmine's disappearance, she was 5'5" to 5'6" tall and weighed between 150 and 155 pounds. She has brown hair, which may have been dyed, and hazel eyes. It has not been widely shared what she was last known to be wearing.

According to authorities, Jasmine was last seen leaving in an Uber, which dropped her off at a shopping center in Godwin, North Carolina. After that, her trail became unclear. Her last reported sighting was in Robeson County. Jasmine continues to be listed on the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons website.

Jasmine is listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) under case #MP153036. NamUs is an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice. According to NamUs, Jasmine's last known location was in Godwin, North Carolina, which is a five-minute drive from Falcon.

If you have any information about Jasmine’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 1-910-323-1500 and reference agency case no. 2025-06195.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #2065914.

Jasmine has been missing for over a year. Her name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until she is found, and her case is solved.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 71 missing children in North Carolina. The oldest case dates back to 1962 and involves Mark Yoli, who disappeared from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Jasmine is listed under NCIC# M258630051.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Find Jasmine.



