Cynthia Dawn Constantine. Photo by Find a Grave record.

Cynthia Dawn Constantine has been missing from Oakdale, New York (Suffolk County), since July 11, 1969, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Cynthia would now be 72 if alive. What happened to her?

Before 7:00 p.m. on the day Cynthia went missing, she went for a walk with her dog along railroad tracks near her home. Earlier in the day, she and her brother explored the woods near the Oakdale Long Island Rail Road station and found a muskrat hole. She told her brother she was going there.

When her dog returned home by itself without Cynthia, her brother led their family to the muskrat hole. They found tracks appearing to belong to Cynthia and the dog, but before they could be more closely examined, the rain had washed them away.

When her family returned home, they notified the police. Reportedly, three boys later told police they saw her enter the woods north of the railroad station with her dog.

Cynthia was only 15 when she disappeared. At the time, she was 5'3" tall and weighed 117 pounds. She had long blonde or strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. Her distinguishing marks included a mole on her throat, some discoloration on a front tooth, and her right lower arm had been broken in the summer of 1968.

Cynthia was last seen wearing a white blouse, black Bermuda shorts, orange tennis shoes, and possibly a yellow metal chain with a cross pendant. She also wore glasses. She was classified as an endangered missing person.

Cynthia has never been heard from again. Her family didn't believe she ran away. Her belongings were left behind. She also had a rabbit that was due to give birth.

No one has been charged or publicly named in Cynthia's case. Since she disappeared near the train station, she could have come across people who weren't local to the area.

Cynthia's parents have since passed away, never learning about what happened to their daughter. Cynthia is featured in The Vanished podcast (2022, Episode 356). Available information indicates that her brother is still alive.

Cynthia is listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) under case #MP4532. NamUs is an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice. She is also listed on The Doe Network under case #2193DFNY. DNA is available for future identification.

If you have any information about Cynthia’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Suffolk County Police Department at 1-631-852-6000 and reference agency case no. CC 69-134087.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1161743.

Cynthia has been missing for 57 years. Her name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until her case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference, so attention doesn't fade. That’s why sharing information is important.

Cynthia has a Find-a-Grave record indicating "Burial Details Unknown." Sharing Cynthia's information keeps her story alive, especially if she was a victim. It ensures she's not forgotten despite the absence of any physical evidence.

Raising public awareness can lead to new possible tips, witnesses coming forward, or renewed interest in cold cases. If Cynthia was a victim, her existence should be acknowledged. Sharing her information advocates for justice and closure for family members who still want answers.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 227 missing children in New York state. The oldest case dates back to 1955 and involves Frederick Holmes. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. What happened to Cynthia?



