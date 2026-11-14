Amelia Elizabeth Musial. Photo by NCMEC website.

Amelia Elizabeth Musial has been missing from Laguna, New Mexico, since August 18, 2023, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Today, she would be 14.

At one point, Amelia's sisters, Ella and Julia Musial, who are twins, now 20, were also alleged to have been missing. However, the twin sisters are not, or no longer, listed on the NCMEC website or the New Mexico Missing Persons List of the Missing People and Unsolved Cold Cases website. Generally, the NCMEC links siblings who are missing, but in this case, Amelia is listed alone.

Public information indicates some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ella and Julia Musial may also be missing under similar circumstances. In short, while their cases are not officially confirmed, some community reports and forums like Websleuths have raised this possibility.

Amelia may have been in the company of a non-custodial family member. She was only 11 years old when she went missing. She has blonde or strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time, she was 5'4" tall and weighed around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue T‑shirt with an Explore Academy logo and a peach skirt. She wore braces and was carrying a backpack.

If you have any information about Amelia’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Albuquerque Police Department at 1-505-242-2677. Any small detail could still provide investigators with a significant lead.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #2000274.

Amelia has been missing for three years. Her name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until she is found, and her case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference. When someone vanishes, the trail grows cold as attention fades. That’s why sharing information is important.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 33 missing children in New Mexico. The oldest case dates back to 1969 and involved Patricia Joan Chesher who disappeared from New Mexico. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Find Amelia.



