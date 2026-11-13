Sierra S. Thomas. Photo by NCMEC website.

Sierra S. Thomas has been missing from Atlantic City, New Jersey (Atlantic County), since November 21, 2002, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). She would now be 43.

Sierra was 19 when she went missing. At the time, she was 5'2" tall and weighed 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly had $33 with her. She was last seen wearing a black Guess jacket, a multi-colored scarf, a dark blue shirt, and light blue sweatpants. Sierra was also a young mom of two small children.

Sierra was last seen on North Maryland Avenue in the Back Maryland neighborhood of Atlantic City. Her sister drove her to visit the father of one of her daughters. Sierra said she would call when she was ready to be picked up.

Her sister waited in the vicinity for an hour in the car and then ran errands. Sierra never called her sister and was never heard from again. Reportedly, her boyfriend was the last person to see her, though his mother didn’t believe that was the case. He had stated that she was accompanied by an adult male friend.

Sierra had attended Atlantic City High School. She signed up for an adult education program and hoped to complete her high school diploma. She previously held jobs in two resort hotels. She worked at Caesar's at the time of her disappearance. She lived with her two young children.

Sierra is listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) under case #MP11955. NamUs is an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice. Sierra was classified as an endangered missing person, but foul play is suspected in her case. Additional photos of Sierra are posted on The Charley Project website.

If you have any information about Sierra’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Atlantic City Police Department at 1-609-347-5780 and reference agency case no. 02-158598. Too much time has passed not to come forward if you know anything that could help solve Sierra's case.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1184616.

Sierra has been missing for 24 years. Her name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until she is found, and her case is solved. A past sighting, location, or other small detail could still provide investigators with a significant lead.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 44 missing children in New Jersey. The oldest case dates back to 1962 and involved William Ebenezer Jones who disappeared from Vineland, New Jersey.

Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC. To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. What happened to Sierra?



