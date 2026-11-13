Anthony Bernard Franko. Photo by NCMEC website.

Anthony Bernard Franko has been missing from Reno, Nevada (Washoe County), since May 9, 1983, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Other sources indicate Anthony went missing from Lemmon Valley, a northern suburb of Reno.

The photo above is an age-progressed likeness of how he might have looked at 60, though he would now be 54. His nickname is "Tony." Anthony was only 10 years old when he disappeared on his way to school. He lived with his mother and stepfather about a half mile from Lemmon Valley Elementary School, where he was a fifth grader.

At the time, he was 4'11" tall and weighed 85 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His case was classified as a non-family abduction. Additional photos of Anthony are posted on The Charley Project website.

He has a slight gap between his front teeth, small birthmarks above his left eyebrow and on the right side of his neck. He also has two light moles across his cheek and nose, and a light scar under his lower lip. He was last seen wearing a red San Francisco 49ers T-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue hooded jacket. His nickname is Tony.

Reportedly, Anthony usually walked north of Fremont Street to reach school, but he went in the opposite direction the morning he went missing. A witness saw him in a cul-de-sac at the south end of Fremont Street. He was talking to an unknown individual driving a rusted-out vehicle, maybe a Ford Pinto or a Camaro.

Anthony never made it to school and hasn't been heard from since. Since the school didn't notify his family that it didn't make it to school, it wasn't discovered that he was missing until later in the day. He usually called his mother when he made it home after school, but this time, he didn't.

After Anthony's mother came home, she contacted the police. Even after it was dark, Anthony still wasn't home. At the time, he was very proud of a 4-H Club blue ribbon he had won at a 4-H show.

There was one occasion when Anthony left home for a few hours, but he returned. He was upset that he got into trouble for having bad grades in school. Initially, the police thought he ran away again. Several days passed before they started a more serious investigation. His mother never believed he ran away.

Investigators believed Anthony was abducted while walking to school and unfortunately, probably murdered. His mother and stepfather were ruled out as suspects and both took polygraph tests.

In 2015, it was reported that the case was getting a fresh look by going through case files. His mother held onto hope that her son could still be alive.

Anthony's case remains unsolved. He's listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) under case #MP2963. NamUs is an official website of the U.S. Department of Justice.

If you have any information about Anthony’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at 1-775-328-3001 and reference agency case no. E83-0180.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #601353.

Anthony has been missing for 43 years. His name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until he is found, and his case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference. That’s why sharing information is important.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 37 missing children in Nevada. The oldest case dates back to 1975 and involves Sherise Magee who disappeared from Las Vegas.

Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC. To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Anthony's file is NCIC# M502278024.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Find Anthony.



