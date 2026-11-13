Eliseo Jeronimo Lujan. Photo by NCMEC website.

Eliseo Jeronimo Lujan has been missing from Lincoln, Nebraska, since March 11, 2022, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Today, Eliseo would be 9 years old.

Eliseo was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother, Nohemi Lujan Saucedo (pictured below). He was only 4 years old. He has brown hair and brown eyes. On April 13, 2022, a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Nohemi, who is now 41.

If you have any information about Eliseo’s disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Lincoln Police Department at 1-402-441-6000. Any past sighting, location, or other small detail could still provide investigators with a significant lead.

Nohemi Lujan Saucedo. Photo by NCMEC website.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1445639.

Eliseo has been missing for four years. His name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until he is found and his case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference. When someone vanishes, the trail grows cold as attention fades. That’s why sharing information is important.

When there’s limited information

There are not many details about Eliseo's case. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance aren't widely publicized. It can feel alarming that some missing children lack details about the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. It could be that silence isn't accidental.

Sometimes law enforcement may deliberately release limited information. It could also be that, in the background, investigators were protecting the child's safety and privacy while developing a prosecutable case.

It's also possible authorities do not know what happened and, rather than leaning on theories instead of verifiable facts, they don't want to steer the public with information solely based on speculation. Further, in many cases, there is not equal media attention.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 27 missing children in Nebraska. The oldest case dates back to 1972 and involves Marialice Clark, who has been missing from Omaha, Nebraska. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Eliseo was added to the NCIC database under #M566714181.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Find Eliseo.



