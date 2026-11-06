Missing since 2025 from Fort Worth, Texas: Jessica Romano was only 14 when she disappeared

Jessica Romano. Photo by NCMEC website.

Jessica Romano has been missing from Fort Worth, Texas, since June 23, 2025, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). She would now be 15 years old. There are few details available about her case.

If you have any information about Jessica's disappearance or whereabouts, please call the Fort Worth Police Department at 1-817-392-4222. A past sighting, location, or other small detail could provide investigators with a significant lead.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #2054549.

Jessica has been missing for a year and four months. Her name deserves to be remembered, repeated, and shared until she is found, and her case is solved. Every renewed search effort makes a difference. When someone vanishes, the trail grows cold as attention fades. That’s why sharing information is important.

When there’s limited information

There are not many details about Jessica's case, so the circumstances surrounding her disappearance aren't widely publicized. It can feel alarming that some missing children lack details about the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. It could be that silence isn't accidental.

Sometimes law enforcement may deliberately release limited information. It could also be that, in the background, investigators were protecting the child's safety and privacy while developing a prosecutable case.

It's also possible authorities do not know what happened and, rather than leaning on theories instead of verifiable facts, they don't want to steer the public with information solely based on speculation. Further, in some cases, there is not equal media attention.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 297 missing children in Texas. The oldest case dates back to 1958, involving Myrisna Campbell. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Find Jessica.



