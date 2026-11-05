1976 cold case: Unidentified Jane Doe found in Nashville, Tennessee

Jane Nashville Doe 1976. Photo by NCMEC website.

An unidentified female known as Jane Nashville Doe 1976 was located in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 24, 1976, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The image displayed above is a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC Forensic Artist, depicting what this Jane Doe may have looked like in life. The necklace shown is an artistic representation of what the necklace may have looked like but is not a replica.

This Jane Doe was a female victim found by a fisherman in the Harpeth River in Davidson County, Tennessee. She had been deceased for less than 24 hours. At the time, it was determined by a medical doctor that she had drowned.

This female victim is a Caucasian, Hispanic, or Native American female between the ages of 14 and 17 years old. She had long black hair and stood about 5’2” tall. She was found wearing blue jeans, a rawhide bracelet, and a choker-style necklace with beads and a white dove on it. She had a mole on her left temple and old scars on both arms, which may have been from cigarette burns.

There were two persons of interest interviewed as a result of the discovery of a photo in this Jane Doe's back pocket. On the photo was a phone number. Investigators called the number and talked to Charles Moore. Moore said that he and his brother-in-law picked up this young woman, who had been hitchhiking along Interstate 24 on March 15th, 1976.

The men stated she was traveling with another Caucasian female with blonde hair. The men drove them to the Manchester/Winchester, Tennessee exit and dropped them off. They indicated the female said her name was “Sherry” or “Cheryl” and that she had escaped or run away from some type of institution up north.

Before this Jane Doe's death, she was reportedly hitchhiking with another Caucasian female. They were heading to Haines City, Florida, to visit the companion’s family. The female companion was described as being around the same age, with sandy blonde hair and wearing wire-rimmed glasses but was never located or interviewed regarding this decedent.

The girls mentioned that they had just run away from an institution up north that would have treated substance abuse and mental health problems.

The woman was buried on 18th Avenue North, but later movement and damage to grave markers left authorities unable to reliably locate her gravesite, which has complicated any effort to exhume remains for modern DNA testing, according to NewsChannel 5. (Source: Hoodline.com 2026 article.)

If you have any information about this Jane Doe, no matter how small, please call the Metro Nashville Police Department at 1-615-880-2928 or the Metro Nashville Police Cold Case Unit at 1-615-862-7329.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1167334.

The details of this Jane Doe deserve to be remembered, repeated, and shared until her identity is learned. That’s why sharing information is important.

Identifying Jane Does

Unidentified Jane Does are more than case numbers or faces on a poster. They represent daughters, sisters, friends, and community members whose stories have been stuck at the question: “Who is she?”

When we talk about why sharing information about Jane Does is important, we’re really talking about giving these men back their names, their dignity, and their place in the world.

Every time a photo, sketch, tattoo description, or any small detail about an unidentified Jane Doe is shared, the chances increase that someone will recognize something.

A former classmate might remember a necklace that had a special design. Maybe a neighbor might recall a specific scar. A family searching for a missing loved one might finally see the familiar eyes they’ve been looking for. Awareness is an active tool that can directly lead to identification.

When information about these unidentified girls remains buried in case files, opportunities are lost. Sharing information about Jane Does breaks that silence. It connects cold cases to communities, to social media networks, to advocacy groups, and to people who care. In many solved cases, it was a shared flyer, an online post, or a media segment that triggered an important moment when someone said, “I think I know who this is.”

To leave someone unidentified is to let their story fade. By keeping their images and information in the public eye, a message is sent, which is that every person matters enough to be named, remembered, and sought after.

The benefits of sharing Jane Doe information

Publicizing information about unidentified Jane Does can reveal patterns in violence, trafficking, or exploitation that might otherwise stay hidden. Recognizing those patterns can help prevent future harm and improve how vulnerable people are protected.

The more we know about who these girls were and where they came from, the better we can understand and address the circumstances that led to their deaths.

You don’t need to be a detective to make a difference. Sharing a verified post, talking about a case, or keeping an eye on updates from credible organizations all contribute to a larger web of awareness.

For every unidentified Jane Doe, there is someone, somewhere, still wondering what happened to her. Your willingness to share and pay attention might be the missing link between a nameless file and someone's long-awaited answer.

In the end, the importance of sharing information about Jane Does comes down to a simple truth. No one should be left unidentified and forgotten.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 69 missing children in Tennessee. The oldest case dates back to 1969, involving Dennis Martin. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Help identify this Jane Doe.



