2020 cold case: Skeletal remains of an unidentified male found on Daniel Island, South Carolina

John Daniel Island Doe 2020. Photo by NCMEC website.

An unidentified male known as John Daniel Island Doe 2020 was located at Daniel Island, South Carolina, on December 29, 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The image displayed above is a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC Forensic Artist, depicting what this John Doe may have looked like in life.

On December 29, 2020, skeletal remains of an unidentified male were found in a marsh off the Wando River in Charleston, South Carolina. The marsh was next to Daniel Island. The skull was the only remains recovered. Forensic professionals have determined that this John Doe was African American and between 17 and 21 years old. This John Doe had been deceased for an extended period of time, and most likely for over a year.

If you have any information about this John Doe, no matter how small, please call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 1-843-743-7200 or the Charleston County Coroner's Office at 1-843-746-4030.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its website at https://www.missingkids.org or its 24/7 call center at 1-800-843-5678, and reference NCMEC #1426228.

The details of this John Doe deserve to be remembered, repeated, and shared until his identity is learned. That’s why sharing information is important.

Identifying John Does

Unidentified John Does are more than case numbers or faces on a poster. They represent sons, brothers, friends, and community members whose stories have been stuck at the question: “Who is he?”

When we talk about why sharing information about John Does is important, we’re really talking about giving these men back their names, their dignity, and their place in the world.

Every time a photo, sketch, tattoo description, or any small detail about an unidentified John Doe is shared, the chances increase that someone will recognize something.

A former classmate might remember a jacket that had a unique design. Maybe a neighbor might recall a specific scar. A family searching for a missing loved one might finally see the familiar eyes they’ve been looking for. Awareness is an active tool that can directly lead to identification.

When information about these unidentified men remains buried in case files, opportunities are lost. Families continue to live in pain, not knowing whether to hold onto hope or begin to grieve.

Sharing information about John Does breaks that silence. It connects cold cases to communities, to social media networks, to advocacy groups, and to people who care. In many solved cases, it was a shared flyer, a circulated online post, or a news segment that triggered a significant moment when someone said, “I think I know who this is.”

Sharing details about John Does is a powerful form of respect. To leave someone unidentified is to let their story fade. By keeping their images and information in the public eye, a message is sent that every person matters enough to be named, remembered, and sought after.

The broader benefits of sharing John Doe information

Publicizing information about unidentified John Does can reveal patterns in violence, trafficking, or exploitation that might otherwise stay hidden. Recognizing those patterns can help prevent future harm and improve how vulnerable people are protected.

The more we know about who these men were and where they came from, the better we can understand and address the circumstances that led to their deaths.

You don’t need to be a detective to make a difference. Sharing a verified post, talking about a case, or keeping an eye on updates from credible organizations all contribute to a larger web of awareness.

For every unidentified John Doe, there is almost certainly someone, somewhere, still wondering what happened to her. Your willingness to share and pay attention might be the missing link between a nameless file and someone's long-awaited answer.

In the end, the importance of sharing information about John Does comes down to a simple truth. No one should be left unidentified and forgotten.

Reporting to the NCMEC

The NCMEC currently lists 49 missing children in South Carolina. The oldest case dates back to 1972, involving Michael Woodward. Not all missing children are reported to the NCMEC.

To activate NCMEC's resources and support, submit a separate report to the NCMEC, even after a law enforcement agency enters a missing child's information into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

When a child's name is added to the NCIC database, the information isn't automatically sent to the NCMEC, which may explain why the number of missing children sometimes appears lower than other statistics on the NCMEC website.

The number of missing U.S. children fluctuates because many runaways eventually return home. However, some cases involve endangered missing people, endangered runaways, lost or injured missing people, family abductions, non-family abductions, and, unfortunately, foul play is sometimes involved.

Thank you for your time to read and share. Help identify this John Doe.



