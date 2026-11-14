City of Industry is busy right now, especially in food and product manufacturing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CJ Schwan's

CJ Schwan's Location: City of Industry, CA

City of Industry, CA Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8am–5pm)

Full-time, Pay: $19.75 – $22.75/hour

This role supports the production schedule for big-name frozen food brands using SAP and Excel. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in production control/scheduling, like working with data, and want a stable daytime role with a full benefits package.

Employer: ABL

ABL Location: City of Industry, CA

City of Industry, CA Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

You’ll run and adjust softgel encapsulation machines in a cGMP facility, from setup through drying and cleanup. Great for someone with 1+ year on production machines (supplements, pharma, or food) who wants to grow into more technical setup and troubleshooting.

Employer: L&C Food Distribution

Location: City of Industry, CA 91745

City of Industry, CA 91745 Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: From $20.00/hour

You’ll handle receiving, picking, and organizing frozen and fresh products in the freezer/cooler using forklifts and pallet jacks. Good match if you’re okay with cold temps, can lift heavy items, have a valid driver’s license, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.