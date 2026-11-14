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City Of Industry
🏭 City of Industry Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
City of Industry is busy right now, especially in food and product manufacturing. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Production Control Associate
- Employer: CJ Schwan's
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8am–5pm)
- Pay: $19.75 – $22.75/hour
This role supports the production schedule for big-name frozen food brands using SAP and Excel. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in production control/scheduling, like working with data, and want a stable daytime role with a full benefits package.
Softgel Encapsulation Operator
- Employer: ABL
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour
You’ll run and adjust softgel encapsulation machines in a cGMP facility, from setup through drying and cleanup. Great for someone with 1+ year on production machines (supplements, pharma, or food) who wants to grow into more technical setup and troubleshooting.
Freezer Warehouse Associate
- Employer: L&C Food Distribution
- Location: City of Industry, CA 91745
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
You’ll handle receiving, picking, and organizing frozen and fresh products in the freezer/cooler using forklifts and pallet jacks. Good match if you’re okay with cold temps, can lift heavy items, have a valid driver’s license, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers here often train the right person who shows up and follows through.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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