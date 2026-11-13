City of Industry is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.47–$19.80/hour + sales commission + flat rate on labor hours

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, supplemental benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, DailyPay

Front-line role helping customers at the service desk, on the sales floor, and at the register. Good fit if you have 1+ year in automotive service, like talking with people, and don’t mind hands-on work like tire and oil services.

Employer: Rocket (United Pacific)

Rocket (United Pacific) Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Benefits: 90-day performance-based raise, referral bonus, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, medical benefits for full-time

Convenience-store style role where you handle cash, keep the store clean, and protect inventory. Great if you want flexible hours, can work some nights/holidays, and like working mostly on your feet and sometimes solo.

Employer: Tesla

Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Expected Pay: $22.80–$64.98/hour + cash and stock awards + benefits

Benefits (day 1): Medical (options with $0 paycheck contribution), dental, vision, HSA contribution, FSA, 401(k) with match, ESPP, life and disability, paid time off and holidays, backup childcare, commuter benefits, employee discounts

Customer-facing advisor role focused on Tesla Semi service. Ideal if you know vehicle repair basics, can juggle scheduling and communication, and are willing to get or already have a CDL Class A/B and/or commercial trucking experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.