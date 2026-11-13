City of Industry is buzzing with warehouse and logistics work right now. If you like fast-paced jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $20.50–$23.00/hour, paid weekly

Fast, physical warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Big pluses here: tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, potential up to 5 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, and flexible shifts. Great if you want a solid brand on your resume and room to grow.

Employer: Martin Brower

Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (union role with performance pay)

Union warehouse job where you pick and build customer orders, run powered equipment, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. Standouts: company-paid medical, dental, vision, pension, and extra performance pay for top performers. You must be able to work any shift, any day (including weekends) and lift up to 75 lbs.

Employer: Brio Water Technology, Inc.

Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Office-meets-warehouse role handling shipping labels, manifests, and carrier pickups (UPS/FedEx). Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like computer work, and want to grow in logistics. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.