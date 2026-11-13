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🚚 City of Industry CA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
City of Industry is buzzing with warehouse and logistics work right now. If you like fast-paced jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Seasonal Package Handler (Warehouse like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $20.50–$23.00/hour, paid weekly
Fast, physical warehouse work loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Big pluses here: tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, potential up to 5 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, and flexible shifts. Great if you want a solid brand on your resume and room to grow.
Warehouse Order Selector
- Employer: Martin Brower
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (union role with performance pay)
Union warehouse job where you pick and build customer orders, run powered equipment, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. Standouts: company-paid medical, dental, vision, pension, and extra performance pay for top performers. You must be able to work any shift, any day (including weekends) and lift up to 75 lbs.
Manifester (Shipping Clerk)
- Employer: Brio Water Technology, Inc.
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour
Office-meets-warehouse role handling shipping labels, manifests, and carrier pickups (UPS/FedEx). Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like computer work, and want to grow in logistics. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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