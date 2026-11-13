City of Industry has a busy sales scene right now, from live shopping to tech and industrial solutions. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (warehouse liquidation seller on Whatnot)

Not listed (warehouse liquidation seller on Whatnot) Location: City of Industry, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or part-time (OTHER)

Full-time or part-time (OTHER) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour + commission

Host live auctions on Whatnot selling toys, home goods, electronics, and more. Great if you’re high-energy on camera, speak fluent English, and want flexible show times built around your schedule.

Employer: Shipbuy.com

Location: City of Industry, CA (Greater LA field territory)

(Greater LA field territory) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + commission + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Sell shipping and warehouse software to e‑commerce businesses, warehouses, and retailers. Ideal if you’re fluent in English and Mandarin, enjoy in‑person visits, cold calling, and want room to grow with a tech company.

Employer: OTC Industrial Technologies

Location: City of Industry, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $70,000 – $100,000 base + commission (target $135,000+ Year 1, $150,000+ as territory grows)

Build a greenfield territory selling air compressor systems with strong training, uncapped commissions, and vehicle reimbursement. Good fit if you have a technical or service sales background and like high-autonomy, on-the-road work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.