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📣 City of Industry Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
City of Industry has a solid mix of classic sales leadership and new‑school digital marketing roles right now. If you’re in sales or marketing, there’s room here to grow your income and your skills.
Regional Manager – New Sales (Market Development Manager)
- Employer: Quinn Company
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000–$225,000 base + benefits
Lead sales and marketing development for a 100+ year old, family‑owned Caterpillar dealer. You’ll guide regional sales teams, improve sales effectiveness, and coach reps while enjoying strong stability, profit sharing, and a full benefits package.
Live Shopping Host (Whatnot Auctions)
- Employer: Not listed (warehouse liquidation seller on Whatnot)
- Location: City of Industry, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible schedule)
- Pay: $25–$30 per hour + commission
On‑camera role hosting live auctions for toys, home goods, electronics, and more. Great fit if you’re energetic, love talking to people, and want flexible show times built around your availability.
Paid Performance Specialist (Google, Meta, TikTok & Amazon Ads)
- Employer: Aprés Nail
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own paid media across Meta, Google, TikTok, and Amazon for the creator of Gel‑X nails and a new brand launch. Ideal if you have 4+ years in DTC paid media, manage six‑figure ad budgets, and want to drive real revenue growth in beauty/e‑commerce.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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