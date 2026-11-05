🏭 City of Industry Manufacturing: Multiple $25–$57/hr Openings

City of Industry is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, especially for folks who like machines, tools, and problem-solving on the floor.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: City of Industry, CA

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Work in aerospace fasteners, doing detailed inspections, reading blueprints, and using precision tools. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of quality experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and steady first-shift hours.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging Location: 1070 Samuelson Street, City of Industry, CA 91748

Salary: $39.38–$57.93/hour (targeted range)

(targeted range) Type: Full-time, 8-hr 1st shift

High-impact role keeping production lines running by designing, programming, and troubleshooting PLC/HMI systems and other automation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial controls, can work with RSLogix, VFDs, and don’t mind a hot, noisy plant.

Employer: Pathway Group (for Snap-on)

Pathway Group (for Snap-on) Location: City of Industry, CA

Salary: $19/hour

Type: Temp-to-hire, Mon–Fri 4:00 AM–12:30 PM, OT possible

Entry-level shop role helping with loading/unloading parts, basic deburring, cleaning, and simple inspections. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, okay with early mornings, and want a path to grow in a machine shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works safely.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.