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City Of Industry
🏭 City of Industry Manufacturing: Multiple $25–$57/hr Openings
6 days ago
City of Industry is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, especially for folks who like machines, tools, and problem-solving on the floor.
Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
1st Shift Quality Tech III – Inspection
- Employer: Howmet Aerospace
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Salary: $25–$30/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Work in aerospace fasteners, doing detailed inspections, reading blueprints, and using precision tools. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of quality experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and steady first-shift hours.
PLC Controls Specialist (1st Shift)
- Employer: Altium Packaging
- Location: 1070 Samuelson Street, City of Industry, CA 91748
- Salary: $39.38–$57.93/hour (targeted range)
- Type: Full-time, 8-hr 1st shift
- High-impact role keeping production lines running by designing, programming, and troubleshooting PLC/HMI systems and other automation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial controls, can work with RSLogix, VFDs, and don’t mind a hot, noisy plant.
Machine Shop Helper
- Employer: Pathway Group (for Snap-on)
- Location: City of Industry, CA
- Salary: $19/hour
- Type: Temp-to-hire, Mon–Fri 4:00 AM–12:30 PM, OT possible
- Entry-level shop role helping with loading/unloading parts, basic deburring, cleaning, and simple inspections. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, okay with early mornings, and want a path to grow in a machine shop.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works safely.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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