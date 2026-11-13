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Opinion: Keep New York Storm Batteries Ready
By Jessica A. Campbell,11 days ago
“Storms are not waiting for regulators. New York can use community batteries on ordinary days without sacrificing the people who depend on them during the worst ones.”. Earlier this fall, a slow-moving nor’easter flooded New York’s coast, toppled hundreds of trees on Long Island and in the Rockaways and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes across the Northeast. In July, record heat and holiday storms interrupted service to about 173,700 Con Edison customers. Westchester communities suffered the most storm-related outages.