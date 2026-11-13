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Local Leaders Demand Accountability in Deadly Building Collapse, And What Else Happened This Week in NYC Housing
By Jeanmarie Evelly,10 days ago
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday that the city has identified six “entities” involved in the construction site at 2625 Bedford Ave., and that inspectors are checking roughly 160 other work sites across the city where those companies are also involved. City officials are promising a full investigation into...